Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Probe ActBlue for 'Potential Money-Laundering Scheme'

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has urged the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to enact emergency rule making in order to ensure compliance with campaign finance laws and prevent fraud.

ActBlue, the major Democratic Party fundraising platform, has inadequate financial controls that might facilitate a money laundering scheme, Steil told Newsmax's "Gorka Reality Check" on Sunday

"ActBlue does not have the financial controls in place that they absolutely need to have," Steil, chair of the Committee on House Administration.

Notably, ActBlue does not require the CVV number on the back of credit cards, and the use of anonymous gift cards can easily lead to campaign donation fraud, according to Steil.

The misuse of such anonymous gift cards can be so difficult to catch, Steil has "called upon the FEC to put forward emergency rule making to ban the use of anonymous gift cards and to require the CVV numbers in all donations."

Even though Steil said there is no chance President Joe Biden will sign such legislation to prevent campaign donation fraud before the November elections, the "next likely scenario is can we get the FEC to act by building up the national support for this" move.

"I'm engaged in a full investigation of both ActBlue and the FEC and of all activates that are in line with this potential money-laundering scheme," Steil concluded.

