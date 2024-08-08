Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Potential ActBlue Campaign Finance Violations Probed

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chair of the Committee on House Administration, has uncovered critical loopholes in ActBlue's donation processes, raising concerns over potential campaign finance violations that may benefit the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.

Steil revealed Thursday on Newsmax significant loopholes in ActBlue's donation processes that may be facilitating illegal campaign finance activities. Speaking on "American Agenda," Steil detailed two primary issues his investigations have identified that could enable money laundering and fraudulent donations.

"I've conducted two key investigations. We've found two key loopholes that we've identified with ActBlue that could allow individuals to be duped, and in particular, money laundering," Steil said. "One, ActBlue does not require the CVV number to be utilized when making a donation using a credit card. That's the three or four-digit number that's on the back of your credit card that you have to enter when you buy almost anything online; you don't have to use it with ActBlue. That is a major loophole."

Steil further explained, "The second loophole that we've identified is that ActBlue allows donations through anonymous gift cards. This is where people put money on a Visa or Mastercard gift card that allows individuals to be susceptible to donations made in their name, where they have no control over that situation. That's illegal. It's a campaign finance violation.

"It's why I've called on the FEC [Federal Election Commission] to take emergency rulemaking action to ban both of those from being allowed in any contributions in this election cycle, he added. I have legislation ready to go. If FEC fails to act, we [will] continue our investigation on our committee to hold those that are engaged in this accountable."

Steil emphasized the dangers these loopholes pose, highlighting the practice known as "smurfing," a form of identity theft combined with money laundering.

"If an individual steals someone's credit card and is making significant thousand-dollar donations, it's very likely you or your spouse would catch that. But if, instead, an individual is using an anonymous gift card, it is donating in someone else's name and placing those donations online in your name, you may never catch that. That's the concern we have with these anonymous gift cards that are being potentially utilized to launder funds across the board."

"It's why I've called on the FEC to enact emergency rulemaking to prevent anonymous gift cards from being utilized for any online contribution, and we know ActBlue today is allowing that to occur. We got to end it. We got to make sure we're protecting the integrity of our elections," he said.

In December 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also launched an investigation into ActBlue to verify the compliance of its operations with applicable laws. This investigation is part of broader scrutiny the fundraising platform faces over allegations of enabling fraud.

