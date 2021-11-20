Rep. Van Taylor to Newsmax: 'Vindication of Right to Self-Defense'

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges was "an absolute vindication of the right to self-defense," Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I know all freedom-loving Americans believe that we have a right to defend ourselves when we're attacked," Taylor told "Saturday Report." "Kyle Rittenhouse was attacked. He did defend himself. And unfortunately, I think it was prosecuted for political reasons, not for justice reasons."

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, was found not guilty of five charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, after a 3½-day jury deliberation, The Associated Press reported.

The jury also found Rittenhouse not guilty of additional charges related to the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27 at the time of the incident and now 28. Two minor charges related to a curfew violation and possession of a weapon under 18 got tossed out by Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder before the jury decision.

Taylor criticized a lack of Wisconsin state authorities during the Kenosha tragedy in 2020, which occurred following the police shooting of Jacob Blake earlier that year.

"It's shocking how politicized the left has become and how they've tried to racialize everything," Taylor told host Carl Higbie. "We should have never gotten here. This was, you know, many nights of rioting in Kenosha. Had the national guard been sent in immediately, Kyle Rittenhouse would have never gone through this trial."

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers announced 500 National Guard members stood ready in case of trouble following the jury verdict. As of Saturday, there have been no signs of unrest in Kenosha, according to AP.

