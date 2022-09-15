Jon Voight, Trump on Sunday Night for Accords Special

The premiere of actor Jon Voight's new documentary with former President Donald Trump celebrating the historic Abraham Accords will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Newsmax.

The program — "Israel & The Abraham Accords" — details the role Trump and his administration played in the groundbreaking peace agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbors, including the UAE and Bahrain.

Program Details:

Israel & The Abraham Accords

with Jon Voight, Donald Trump

8 p.m. ET – Sunday, Sept. 18

Reaching peace in the Middle East has been a goal considered unachievable for many years, but the Abraham Accords have changed that, the Oscar-winning Voight says.

"In 2020, the most significant advancement toward peace in the Middle East was formed," Voight comments in the opening minutes of the special.

"It was an agreement that created relationships in a manner that had never been attempted before and it has achieved results that have exceeded all expectations — and chances are, you've never even heard of it."

The Newsmax program also examines the modern history of Israel, culminating in the historic agreements, Voight adds.

The accords were signed September 15, 2020, by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Israel.

They have not only brought peace to the region but have caused trade to flourish between the nations.

"There's always been trouble and violence and difficulty for the Jewish people, and now with Donald Trump and the Abraham Accords, there's a possibility of peace in that region — real peace for the first time," Voight said in an interview with Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Voight also says the documentary will show Americans Trump's "grace" and "humility," which is not on display with the mainstream media's coverage of him.

"You'll see a side to him that you've never seen before, or most people haven't seen, a side of patience, of grace, even humility," Voight told Newsmax's Eric Bolling. "I must say it's a very beautiful side to him that is exposed here, because most of the time he's talking about very rough stuff, and he's being attacked quite a lot."

The accords came about through the work of Trump's administration, as well as that of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the nations that have signed on to it, and Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Voight stressed.

Voight said he "fell in love with the story of the land of Israel through reading the Bible" and seeing what has happened during his lifetime.

"It culminated in this event," he said of the Abraham Accords.

He added he has heard Trump say the accords were the "first phase of trying to bring peace to parts of the Middle East," but the present administration "has tried to attack everything that he accomplished."

