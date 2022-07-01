N.C. Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Roe Impact on Black Community 'Hogwash'

It's "absolute hogwash" for pro-abortion proponents to say the overturn of Roe v. Wade will harm Black communities, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said on Newsmax Friday.

"We all know the history behind Planned Parenthood, behind Margaret Sanger, behind the eugenics programs," the Republican official said on Newsmax's "National Report." "An individual like me, number nine of 10 children born into an extremely poor Black family, I was the proverbial hit human who she spoke of. [I am] the person who should not be here, who should not have had a shot at life because some force had already decided where I would end up."

According to a 2015 congressional policy report, The Effect of Abortion on the Black Community, found that more than 19 million black babies had been aborted since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

"I don't understand how this is always bought back to the feet of Black people in this country when it was a program intended to stifle the growth of Black people in this country," said Robinson. "We need to wake up and realize that these places are in our neighborhoods and they are there to ensure that we don't procreate, and we don't refill our ranks or however you want to put it. Abortion is not the answer."

Robinson also rejected the argument about many abortions being performed in the cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

"It pales in comparison to the real reason why we have an abortion," said Robinson. "We have this scourge of abortion because people are not being responsible with their bodies, then when they get pregnant, they think the answer is to kill the baby. It affects us at a greater rate than any other race. That is because we have allowed it."

Meanwhile, there is a "lot of pain and a lot of guilt" after abortions, "so we need to continue to stand firm to get it to our young people that the answer is, not to tell them they can do whatever they please, and then when they get in trouble, run to the abortion clinic and slaughter your child. That's not the answer."

