Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Democrats 'Worship at the Altar of Abortion'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats will attempt to "lionize" the leaker of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court decision and encourage "civil disorder" because they "worship at the altar of abortion."

"This is the kind of violence that you see from authoritarian regimes," Biggs said of the chaotic protesters outside the Supreme Court during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Biggs said the Biden administration and the left are attempting to "rule" rather than govern the U.S. and said the fence erected around the court is "a marker — a reminder of the leftist goal on abortion."

"This kind of threatening and intimidation is exactly what I have condemned, and my colleagues have condemned for years now, and it comes down on the left. When they can't get their way, if the American people reject it, then a loud, Alinsky-style minority is going to come after people and try to ruin their lives," he added.

The Arizona congressman also commented on recent polling on Hispanic Americans from the Trafalgar Group that found close to 56% nationwide support for shutting down the southern border until "a solution is reached."

"I'm hearing more and more from Hispanics telling me, 'Hey, the Latino community wants the border secure. They want it safe and shut down,'" Biggs stated. "Republicans are the only party that [is] even talking about it."

"We have people ... in Congress on the other side that say, 'There is no crisis.' Because they want an open border, but I think this is a nonpartisan issue," the congressman continued. "All Americans should want the border secure, and it doesn't matter what your race, what your gender is, what your party is."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here