Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Today Is a 'Wonderful Day' for 'Unborn Babies'

Michigan Republican Rep. Lisa McClain on Saturday praised the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

Speaking with Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," McClain said, "It is a wonderful day for the pro-life movement, and it is a wonderful day for all of the unborn babies that will actually now have a voice."

Responding to a claim that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is seeking to place abortion clinics on federal land, McClain said, "I'm just shocked from my colleagues on the left. They're supposed to be the party of human rights and inclusion. Well, what about the human rights for the baby?"

McClain also commented on President Joe Biden signing new bipartisan gun legislation, which, according to the New York Post would include "enhanced background checks on the youngest gun buyers," would provide "millions for mental health services," and incentives for states "to pass red flag laws."

"The only piece" in the legislation that prevents a tragedy like Uvalde or Buffalo, McClain said, "is more money for mental health. Because at the root of the problem, guns don't kill people, people kill people."

"All of the other red flag laws and everything else that they put in it, you're not dealing with the root of the cause, which is mental health," she added. "So the only positive piece was mental health. Everything else was nothing more than the Democratic gun grab, and that's why I voted no on the bill."