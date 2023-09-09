Trump: Overruling Roe v. Wade Cost GOP Politically

Former President Donald Trump hailed his administration's Supreme Court justice confirmations as having righted a constitutional wrong on the abortion issue, kicking it back to the states "where it should be," even if it cost the Republican Party in the midterms.

"It's really a positive – it's a big positive – but they try and play it as a negative: Last year those justices bravely and incredibly ruled on something that everybody has wanted for decades, for 51 years," Trump told the South Dakota GOP convention Friday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "They ruled to end Roe v. Wade. That was a big thing."

Trump added he supports the three exceptions for abortion – rape, incest, and the life of the mother – but lamented the hard work to kick abortion law out of the Supreme Court and back to the states ultimately "energized" Democrats in the midterm elections, helping them hold the Senate.

"It's probably cost us politically, because the other side got energized," Trump said, calling abortion for all Democrats the "radicals."

"Remember the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because they're willing to kill babies in their 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th month and even after birth they're willing to kill the baby," Trump continued. "So when politicians talk about this they have to say that they're the extremists, because if you're willing to take a baby out of the womb in the eighth month or the ninth month or after the baby's born.

"Remember that crazy governor, the past governor from Virginia, where he said when the baby's born you make a decision."

Even if the issue brought some short-term political losses for the GOP, Trump said the country and the pro-life argument is now standing on stronger ground after his three conservative justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – aided the vote to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, officially making abortion law an authority of individual states.

"Now pro lifers have a tremendous power to negotiate," Trump said. "They have a power. You had no power to negotiate because with Roe v. Wade, you couldn't negotiate.

"They could do anything they wanted. We didn't have any of that before this ruling. This moves the issue back to the states, where every legal scholar said it should be."

Trump has long hailed himself as the most "pro-life president" in American history, but he is not a hard-liner against women's rights like some staunch conservatives on the issue, recognizing the exceptions that might make abortion conducted in the early months of pregnancy justified.

"But like Ronald Reagan before me, I support the three exceptions – for rape, incest, and life of the mother," Trump concluded. "I support. Not everybody does. I think a large portion do. I think you should, but again, that's your own, that's your own feeling."

