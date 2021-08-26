Aaron Babbitt to Newsmax: DC, Media Ran Cover for Officer Who Killed My Wife

Recapping a tragic day where his Marine brothers were slaughtered in Afghanistan and the killer of his wife, Ashli Babbitt, revealed himself in an NBC News interview, widower Aaron Babbitt on Newsmax expressed his sorrow for the slain service members but said he has "no sympathy" for U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd.

"He was complaining that he's getting threats. Join the club, bud," Babbitt told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "I've been getting them since Jan. 7, and the only thing I did on Jan. 6 was become a widower, and I've had death threats and the most hateful crap thrown at me every single day, sometimes five or 10 a day, so I don't have sympathy in that aspect."

Byrd's name was long held from being revealed as the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, but Aaron Babbitt said the interview might have tried to be a distraction for Democrats and President Joe Biden.

"I had my suspicions when it first came out that it was possibly going to be a distraction from the dumpster fire going off in Afghanistan right now, but it seems like ISIS said 'hold my beer' on that one," Babbitt said, turning his sympathy to more than a dozen U.S. service members killed Thursday morning in Kabul.

"I just wanted to say I, too, am a member of the Marine Corps, that legacy. So, like you, to lose those 11 Marines and that doctor today is just tragic, and now I've got to watch this interview.

"I'll see if my TV survives the night."

Aaron Babbitt is seeking justice for his wife and scoffed at the claims of an "actual investigation" by the Biden administration.

"The Capitol Police, they exonerated him [Byrd]. So did the DOJ, the D.C. Metro Police already called it 'good,' you know, 'it's fine,'" he said. "And then we're supposed to believe the secret police department that doesn't respond have to respond to [Freedom of Information Act] requests that it did an actual investigation that would hold water.

"Get the hell out of here, man."

Aaron Babbitt said he read the full transcript of the Byrd interview with NBC News' Lester Holt and lamented the lack of true questioning of the officer's actions, saying "why would he?"

"I don't have much of an impression of [Byrd]," Babbitt said. "This was a soft guided, hand-held, well-rehearsed interview. We all know that."

Babbitt did have three issues with Byrd's interview remarks, including the officer's contradictory claims of what he saw or did not see. Byrd acknowledged that he saw nothing, but he fired anyway.

"He says that he couldn't fully see her hands, but he also didn't know what was in her backpack. Her hands were first, dude," Babbitt said. "So you couldn't see your hands, but you're worried about her backpack."

Babbitt also noted that Byrd said he could not hear what the protesters outside the chamber door were yelling, yet he asserted that his commands to stop before he fired should have been heard and heeded by Ashli Babbitt.

"He says he was screaming and yelling, his voice hurt so bad from yelling commands to stop," Aaron Babbitt continued. "But he says he couldn't understand what people were saying on the other side of the door. So how would they be expected to understand what you're saying, if you're yelling?"

Second, Byrd was yelling instructions through a mask, which Babbitt called negligent.

"l'll take it a step further: Take your damn mask off. He's more worried about dying from COVID than shooting my wife," Babbitt lamented, knowing the rules of engagement as a Marine Corps veteran.

"This is a life-or-death situation: You're about to use your firearm; take your mask off. She could have been deaf. You never know. You have no idea.

"At that point in time, take your mask off and voice your ..." Babbitt words's trailed off as he became emotional about the loss of his wife.

"So you can't be heard, you can't pull the trigger without issuing a warning, and I did not hear one."

And, third, Babbitt noted from the transcript that Byrd said he shot into the broken glass door without knowing what was on the other side. It was his unarmed wife, who was also a military veteran.

"Another part of it was that had no idea what was on the other side of the door, but he still shot," Babbitt said. "If I worked with this guy, I'd be terrified to be around him."

Babbitt vowed to pursue justice for his late wife, despite the Justice Department's exoneration of Byrd and the NBC News' "soft guided" interview to reveal his identity.

"I'm just going to go with what I've said all along ... that I think that they have known it's been a bad shooting all this time," Babbitt concluded. "So they've kept him quiet and just tried to make it go away, but we're not going away."

