State Rep. Bernstine to Newsmax: Kick Biden Off Ballot

Aaron Bernstine, a Republican state representative from Pennsylvania, argued Tuesday on Newsmax that President Joe Biden should be kicked off the ballot in 2024.

Joining "The Chris Salcedo Show," Bernstine said the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to kick former President Donald Trump off the ballot opens the door for Republicans to do the same to Biden in red states.

"Republicans need to stop laying down, and we can no longer stand by while the Democrats and the left-wing extremists continue to try to weaponize this entire judicial system," Bernstine stressed. "They're weaponizing our political system."

"The true conservatives need to stand up and say, 'We will no longer allow that to happen,'" he added. "And that's exactly why we're introducing legislation that says ... Joe Biden should not be able to be on the ballot."

Bernstine explained that, because the Colorado ruling did not necessitate Trump be found criminally guilty for trying to overturn the 2020 election, Biden can also be said to be facilitating an "insurrection."

"What about Joe Biden and the insurrection pouring in across the border?" Bernstine asked, contending that "the Democrats made these rules. We're just abiding by these rules."

Bernstine is joined by fellow Republican lawmakers Georgia state Rep. Charlice Byrd and Arizona state Rep. Cory McGarr in leading a nationwide effort to boot Biden from the ballot in their respective states.

Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, also floated the border crisis as potentially constituting an "insurrection" caused by Biden during an interview late last month on Fox News.

"Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight makes me think ... maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he's been president," Patrick suggested.

