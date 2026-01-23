Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Criticism on DHS Funding Bill Shows Dems 'Desperate'

Democrats' criticism of the House passing a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security shows how "desperate the left has become," over the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, Rep. Aaron Bean told Newsmax on Friday.

"America has decided to be a nation that follows the rule of law, and if you're here illegally, you've got to go," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"God bless our ICE men and women that are doing this job," Bean added, while criticizing "these wacky people on the left that are storming churches and blocking streets" to keep ICE agents from performing their duties.

After House Republicans approved the DHS funding bill with a 220-207 vote on Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., condemned the measure.

"What is clear is that [Secretary] Kristi Noem is a corrupt political hack who is deeply unqualified and is unleashing brutality, using taxpayer dollars on the American people," the New York Democrat said.

"ICE is out of control and operating in far too many ways in a lawless fashion, and the American people know it, which is why the American people have turned against Donald Trump."

But Bean told Newsmax that the passage reflects public support for Trump's strict immigration enforcement policies.

"We, yesterday in the House of Representatives, were giving ICE and Homeland Security the resources, the money to do their job," he said. "The American people, the people who support law and order, are cheering."

Looking ahead, Bean said the next fight will be in the Senate, describing the coming debate as a "storm" as lawmakers try to avert a government shutdown.

"The storm is coming," Bean said. "I'm talking about the debate that's going to be in the U.S. Senate next week."

He also said House Republicans have made progress on government funding work, contrasting it with the Biden-era policies embedded in spending packages.

"The House, for the first time in over, what, 30 years, has passed all 12 appropriation bills," Bean said. "And if we can do this, if the Senate can pull it off, we can get away from these crazy CRs, and we can get away from the Biden-era policies that are tucked into too much of our budget."

Bean also weighed in on testimony from former special counsel Jack Smith, who told lawmakers on Thursday he stands by his decision to bring charges against Trump and said his decisions were not driven by politics.

Bean dismissed Smith's account and praised Republican lawmakers who pressed him during the hearing, including Reps. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

"If you look underneath his dais, you can see Jack Smith's pants are on fire," Bean said, adding that he believed the questioning signaled public demand for oversight.

"America is hungry for accountability," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com