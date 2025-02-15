Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Judges Show Swamp Won't 'Go Quietly in the Night'

A judge's ruling Friday to extend a temporary block on the Department of Government Efficiency's access to the Treasury Department's payment systems shows that Washington's "swamp will not go quietly in the night," Rep. Aaron Bean, the co-chairman of the House DOGE Caucus, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This is not by coincidence," the Florida Republican said. "This judge was picked out because they knew the answer they were going to get. The other side picks out judges that are going to throw monkey wrenches into DOGE's plans."

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan said at a hearing Friday that she would delay a ruling on a request from 19 Democrat state attorneys general for a longer preliminary injunction against DOGE, but left in place a temporary restraining order issued last week.

Bean told Newsmax that President Donald Trump, in his second administration, is a "different guy."

"He is prepared. I watched a press conference with the president saying, you know, he's frustrated. It just takes a little bit longer," said Bean. "But they will prevail in the end. And when Donald Trump prevails, America prevails."

Bean added that DOGE leader Elon Musk, like any other "special government employee," has "special access" to departments like Treasury.

"Who gave him the special clearance access? It was Joe Biden's administration," Bean said. "So he is a special government employee. He has read-only access, as do thousands of other government employees that are always on that system."

The "big question," is, though, why Democrats are attacking Musk as he audits the nation's spending, said Bean.

"They don't like the results," he said. "They don't like all the massive fraud that he's finding. So what do they do? They attack the auditor.

"It's just getting started ... I expect them to go all in again to continue to attack the man who is finally shedding a light that has not had a light shine on it since the beginning of our country started."

Bean added that it is an "exciting time" for the country as the excessive government spending is being unveiled.

"The American taxpayer is dancing in the street," he said. "Everywhere I go I'm getting high-fives. 'Go get them. We're proud of you. And we can't be more prouder than of Elon and Donald Trump, who are doing work that desperately needs to be done, for sure.'"

Bean also discussed news that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has rescinded $80 million allocated to New York City for migrant housing.

"Remember [Alejandro] Mayorkas says, 'Oh, we would never use FEMA money for illegals' ... Bam! Their hand was in the cookie jar, I think," said Bean.

"[FEMA has] no authorization to actually fund illegals. So I'm hopeful and optimistic that there will be accountability in anybody that willfully violates American law."

