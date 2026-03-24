Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Dems 'Holding DHS Hostage' Amid Shutdown Fight

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that Democrats are responsible for the ongoing partial government shutdown, accusing them of "holding Homeland Security hostage" while failing to act in the Senate.

During an appearance on "National Report," Bean said he wanted to "correct the record" and pointed to mainstream media coverage that he said blames Congress as a whole for the funding impasse instead of Democrats specifically.

"Let me take this opportunity to correct the record — not on Newsmax, you've gotten it right," he said. "But I've sat and watched so many news shows and so many commentators say, 'When is Congress going to get their act together?'"

Bean argued that such commentary ignores the reality of exactly who is blocking progress on Capitol Hill.

"I think what they mean is, when are Democrats going to come to the table and make things happen?" he said.

Bean stressed that Senate Democrats have the ability to pass the necessary funding at any time but have chosen not to.

"Because … it is Democrats that are holding — they held the American people hostage during this first long shutdown, record shutdown, and now they're holding Homeland Security hostage," he added.

Bean warned that the consequences of the standoff are increasingly being felt across the country, particularly in travel and national security.

"As you've already mentioned, it's not just these long wait lines with TSA [the Transportation Security Administration] and airports," Bean said.

"I've got a base in Jacksonville, we've got a Coast Guard base [in Florida's 4th Congressional District]. It is wreaking havoc on our Coast Guard family."

Despite the impasse, Bean expressed optimism that new leadership and momentum could help move negotiations forward.

"But let me tell you this … I think it's a new day," he said.

"It's a new week. We've got [newly confirmed DHS Secretary] Markwayne Mullin at the helm now, and we've got ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents] in the airport, so hopefully there's a spirit of optimism here in Washington, D.C."

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