Aaron Babbitt to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearings 'Complete BS From the Left'

The husband of the late Ashli Babbitt is going to skip the televised Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing Thursday night, he told Newsmax.

"I'm going to go watch my grass grow," Aaron Babbitt told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Every time something big Jan. 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter," the widower told host Greg Kelly minutes before the public hearing was set to air in prime time.

Aaron Babbitt's wife was shot and killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd when she was about to climb through a broken window of a door in the Capitol building. Before she was fatally shot, Ashil Babbitt "yelled, 'Stop! Don't! Wait!'" Aaron Babbitt told Kelly.

"I see a punch," he continued. "A lot of people see a punch. I've gotten a lot of blowback, saying there's no way, but I know my wife's a lefty. She's a southpaw, and you can see his glasses pop off his face. So I see what everybody else sees."

The urging against a protester breaking the glass window shows Ashli Babbitt wanted a peaceful protest, not destruction or criminality. Also, Aaron Babbitt told Kelly, she was taking video in the Capitol building before she was killed as an unarmed protester on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I saw her step around the room; I saw her walk around with the phone — to me that's telling me she's taking a video and she's trying to play by the rules of being inside," Aaron Babbitt said, watching video of his wife's final moments. "I mean, they let everybody in. They didn't stop anybody from coming in, so that's where I go with on that one."

Aaron Babbitt said he remembers his wife, shot to death more than 18 months ago, every day.

"She was [an] all-around American girl," Aaron Babbitt said. "She loved serving her country, She loved moving back to California. She loved sports. She was my best friend, you know, and every day that goes by, there's not a day that goes by that I don't miss her."

