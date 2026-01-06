Aaron Babbitt to Newsmax: 'Hanging in There' 5 Years Later

Five years after Ashli Babbitt was killed in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, her husband, Aaron Babbitt, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the anniversary remains painful, but he is enduring, marking the date while trying to live in a way that would have made her proud.

On "Greg Kelly Reports," Babbitt said the day felt different from past years because it forced him to relive the events of 2021.

"I'm hanging in there," Babbitt said, describing the anniversary as a moment of remembrance while acknowledging the emotional weight it still carries.

He said the months immediately after his wife's death were chaotic, extending beyond grief into what he described as intense pressure from federal authorities and the public.

"My business was being dismantled. Destroyed by fake reviews, and the press was all over the place.

"[The] FBI was at my door. We found out later that they had an open file on my dead wife.

"They opened one after her death. They had a file on me," he said.

Babbitt said that President Donald Trump's public remarks about Ashli Babbitt in 2021 and later contacting him directly provided reassurance at a time when he felt isolated.

"It was a game-changer for my confidence. It was July of 2021 that he called me and said her name at a rally that night, and then I knew I had friends in the right places at that point," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com