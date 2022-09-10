×
Tags: 911 | family | support | twintowers

Kevin Foster to Newsmax: All I Could Do Is Embrace My Kids After 9/11

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 10 September 2022 01:20 PM EDT

Appearing on Newsmax the day before the 21st anniversary of 9/11, retired Northeast Air Defense Master Sgt. Kevin Foster said that after the towers were hit, when he finally got home, he embraced his kids.

Reflecting on "Saturday Report," Foster said, "... for pretty much 14-15 hours straight, I wouldn't leave [work] that day. When I finally did, I went home and embraced my kids.

"And one of the things that were hardest is ... the next morning, waking up and saying goodbye to my kids as I went off to work — and not really knowing if daddy was coming home."

Foster added, "It's been very trying over the years. Last year was the very first year I could attend any ceremony in New York. It took me 20 years to go there ... it was a difficult time. But last year helped me gain ... a new peace that I hadn't felt in years. Meeting families, talking to them, understanding their views, sharing my experience gave me the privilege to finally gain strength and hope again.

"We face different things as we go through these experiences," Foster concluded.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
191
Saturday, 10 September 2022 01:20 PM
