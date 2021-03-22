Donald Trump to Newsmax TV: 'Lamestream Media' Exposed Covering for Biden

President Joe Biden's struggles at climbing the stairs for Air Force One came as no shock to former President Donald Trump.

"I expected it," Trump told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Newsmax TV. "When I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing – great planning – I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I wanted to do is take a tumble like Biden did."

The lack of coverage of Biden's inability to walk up stairs exposed the "lamestream media" for how it fails to treat the two presidents equally – lamestream being a play on the term mainstream media.

"That tumble was terrible," he continued to host Greg Kelly. "It wasn't really 1, it was 3, and it wasn't mentioned for the most part.

"It wasn't mentioned in the lamestream, as we call it, the lamestream media. It's terrible. The whole thing is incredible."

"Freedom of the press" has eroded in its years of attacks on him and his administration, contrasting with it running cover for Biden's foibles, Trump said, once predicting the 25th Amendment rumored to be used on his presidency might be directed at Biden, 78, the oldest elected president in American history.

"A lot of people said when they brought it out, they really mean it for Biden, just in case he gets in," Trump said. "So we'll see. Look, that's a really serious thing and I hope that never happens.

"But there's something going on."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here