Two GOP Stalwarts to Newsmax: 'Drama' Over Loyalty Pledge 'Inevitable'

Two top GOP communications officials are bracing for pushback to a required loyalty pledge for Republican presidential contenders, warning Monday on Newsmax the level of party support will impact both 2024 campaigning and efforts to get out the vote.

In remarks on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee Danielle Alvarez, and former deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Republicans must stand behind the party's candidate to reclaim the White House.

"We have to respect the will of our Republican voters," Alvarez said. "Whoever they choose [in the primaries]. We have to get behind them, and we can't take our eye off the prize. Our [RNC] Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel — I can't say it any better — [says] we have to be united. The goal is to defeat Joe Biden."

"Everyone's got to buckle up," she added. "I think it's going to be pretty exciting to see the campaign get underway and we're certainly going to see a lot of blunders from the president and the vice president."

Gidley warned, however, "some drama" in the primaries is "inevitable."

"History is our guide here," he said.

"Remember, we were off to shut up, swallow our pride, to suck it up and get behind milquetoast Mitt Romney — Mr. Establishment himself," he said. "Paul Ryan was on that [2012] ticket, and we did so dutifully because we wanted to take back the White House and wanted to defeat Barack Obama."

"Anyone in this race on the Republican side should support the Republican nominee, regardless of how that campaign shakes out on the primary side," Gidley insisted. "But remember, it's smart, I think, for a lot of these candidates to say, Wait a minute. I'm not gonna pledge something just yet. Let's wait and see who's in the field. Let's wait and see what happens before I throw my support behind somebody.

"I do think the Republicans should support the Republican but just how much they actually support that person with getting out the vote, help and going around the country and campaigning? That, of course, remains to be seen."

