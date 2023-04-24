Trump to Newsmax: 'Letters to Trump' Shows How People Flipped

Americans will be surprised to know some of former President Donald Trump's most vocal critics, those holding anti-conservative political animus publicly, used to be big supporters, fans, and friends.

"I get letters from a lot of people, I won't use their names now, but I get letters from a lot of people," Trump told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview Monday night, pitching his latest book "Letters to Trump," which is being released Tuesday but is now available at his publisher's website 45books.com.

"You would read over the last three or four years, once I announced for president — and not even win, just the mere announcement — they went from being like big supporters and fans and friends to very standoffish and worse."

Trump added host Greg Kelly, without prejudice, "that's OK," because running for president requires taking barbs, and he would not trade it for anything, including longtime friendships.

"Look, I did this because America is failing," Trump told Kelly. "We're a failing nation, and we are going down the tubes."

Teasing the book in a wide-ranging interview, Trump boasted he was even able to get along and negotiate with America's worst rivals for the good of the country and the world, even Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

"Well, they couldn't believe that I have relationships," Trump said. "Look, my getting along with Putin and Kim Jong Un and President Xi of China and all these people was a good thing, not a bad thing."

Trump noted his book left out "thousands and thousands of letters" that would appeal to readers, but "I'm not looking to do another book."

"I picked some really interesting ones and there are a lot of them left, but they would take these letters and they would cherish them," Trump said, mentioning one of his favorite teasing a onetime unknown Broadway musical that would become New York City legend.

"Andrew Lloyd Webber saying, 'I'd love you to come to the opening of a new musical I'm going to be having in New York,' and the musical was like The Phantom of the Opera," Trump continued. "And it was sort of amazing. I put that in. I put in a lot of things."

Trump noted "a lot of the contrast" will come out, including from some of his harshest critics that were once supporters and fans.

"Even Rosie O'Donnell writing me a beautiful letter," Trump said. "She was writing me beautiful letters. She liked me.

"I don't think she likes me so much anymore, but she liked me. But Rosie O'Donnell was writing me letters. We have a lot of them and I have a lot of them left, too, incredible."

Trump hailed the instant success of the book.

"The book just hit number one on Amazon immediately — I mean, like immediately it went to number one — and I think it's going to be very interesting to a lot of people.

"And I think people are going to learn from this book."

