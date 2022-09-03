Trump Teases '24 Run: 'I May Just Have to Do It Again'

Former President Donald Trump made his latest tease for a 2024 presidential campaign Saturday night in his return to the Save America rally circuit, saying, "Our country is paying a terrible price for the rigged election."

"I ran twice; I won twice; and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes in 2020 that we got in 2016," Trump told his Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally, which aired live on Newsmax, as he stumped for GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

"You know that? Doug knows that. We've got millions of more votes."

Trump said his promising poll numbers just may lead him to run again for the White House in the 2024 presidential election, stopping short of making an official declaration.

"We're leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls, so I may just have to do it again," Trump said. "May just have to do it again."

But, he added, "first we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November."

