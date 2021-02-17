Trump Stops Short of Committing to 2024 Presidential Run

President Donald Trump stopped short of committing to a 2024 presidential run Wednesday on Newsmax TV, saying he is seeing poll numbers that "are through the roof."

"I won't say yet, but we have tremendous support," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "And I'm looking at poll numbers are through the roof."

Trump joked to host Greg Kelly that even the Senate impeachment trial managed to boost his 2024 political cachet.

"I'm the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up," Trump said. "Figure that one out.

"Let's say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down. They would go down like a dead balloon."

Trump was acquitted Saturday by the Senate for the second time in just over a year.

"The numbers are very good; they're very high; I think they're higher than they were before the election, and they were high at the election," Trump marveled. "They like the job – we did a great job."