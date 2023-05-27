×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 | gop | primary | polling | donald trump | ron desantis | tim scott

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Sen. Tim Scott Rising on DeSantis Behind Trump

By    |   Saturday, 27 May 2023 01:06 PM EDT

As the 2024 GOP primary field continues to grow, one polls shows Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has an uphill climb not only to catch former President Donald Trump but also to win the battle to be Trump's chief challenger now, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"They show that Trump absolutely maintains a stranglehold over this field," Morris told "Saturday Report," referring to the McLaughlin & Associates poll released Thursday. "And even though this poll was literally conducted as DeSantis was announcing, or attempting to announce, he still has this enormous lead."

The battle for second is more intriguing, according to Morris.

"All of these other candidates are draining votes from DeSantis, which means the real fight now is not for first place, but for second place," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "Tim Scott, who announced the same time as DeSantis, is in third place now at 7% of the vote, nipping at DeSantis' heels, and I think DeSantis is going to have a tough time."

As 1-2-3 is called win-place-show, Morris said DeSantis will have a tough time "placing."

Trump gets 50% support in the nine-candidate field in the latest Iowa poll conducted by McLaughlin, but draws 54% support when it is just a hypothetical head-to-head question versus DeSantis, according to the poll.

"The extra candidates will hurt DeSantis because it's more places to divide up the vote of people that would like an alternative to Trump," Morris told Cosby.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
As the 2024 GOP primary field continues to grow, a poll shows Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has an uphill climb not only to catch former President Donald Trump but win the battle to be Trump's chief challenger now, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.
2024, gop, primary, polling, donald trump, ron desantis, tim scott, dick morris
292
2023-06-27
Saturday, 27 May 2023 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved