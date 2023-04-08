Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Bragg Case Meddles in '24 Election

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has a large hill to climb in his indictment of former President Donald Trump, and the apparent election inference for 2024 only adds to his questionable arraignment, according to former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

"The fundamental question is do we want a case that is this weak — that everyone agrees is a weak case — do we want that to affect the outcome of the 2024 presidential election?" Whitaker, who served during the Trump administration, told Saturday's "The Count."

"And I think all Americans would agree that we don't want this kind of case that's politically motivated, that looks like political persecution, to affect the outcome of the 2024 race, whether it helps or hurts.

"And so I just think this case should never have been brought, but now it's been brought, I fully expect that it will be gone by the end of the year, and ultimately, it will be a footnote in history."

Even the other Democrat prosecutors searching for a crime to change Trump with — special counsel Jack Smith on Jan. 6, and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis – are potentially sighing at the leap Bragg's case takes, according to Whitaker.

"I'm guessing if you ask Jack Smith or if you ask the prosecutor in Georgia they're going to tell you that they don't care what's happening in New York — that they're going to follow the facts and the law wherever it leads them," Whitaker told host Mike Carter. "Obviously, I'm sure they're not happy about this week case being brought, first because it does ultimately color their cases and strength of their cases, and it makes it even look like they're piling on and also politically going after Donald Trump."

Ultimately, Smith's special counsel probe is the most serious of the cases and the one Trump will spend the most time defending against as he campaigns again for president.

"Jack Smith as a special counsel at the Department of Justice that's been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is probably the case that Donald Trump is worried about the most, although I don't think he has exposure," Whitaker concluded. "But, you know, I think the documents case has clearly been the one that I think they've put the most resources into and I think they're ultimately going to pay the most attention to if they decided to charge that case."

