×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zoom | better.com

900 Employees Fired by Zoom Call

900 Employees Fired by Zoom Call
(Dimarik16/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 06 December 2021 09:58 PM

The digital mortgage company Better.com laid off about 900 employees in a zoom call last week, according to reports.

NBC News reported that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said at the beginning of the call: ''I come to you with not great news. We are laying off about 15% of the company for a number of reasons — the market efficiency and performances, and productivity. If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.''

Garg reportedly added that ''this is the second time in my career I’m doing this, and I do not want to do this. The last time, I did it I cried. Um, this time, I hope to be stronger.'' He told the employees that they would get three months' pay and three months' benefits.

Fortune.com reports that the day before the mass layoffs, the company received a $750 million infusion of cash from its backers.

One of the laid-off employees told NBC News that his company computer went dark after the call, and that he did not receive a call from human resources until much later.

The employee said, ''I was sitting here thinking, ‘What the hell?’'' I thought I was safe. I had perfect reviews and thought I was an integral part of the team. It's a bummer because I know I worked really hard to help build up that company and it looks like I just wasted my time.''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The digital mortgage company Better.com laid off about 900 employees in a zoom call last week, according to reports.
zoom, better.com
248
2021-58-06
Monday, 06 December 2021 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved