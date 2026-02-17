NYC Mayor to State: Avoid Crisis by Raising Taxes

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged the state to raise taxes on New York's wealthiest residents and largest corporations, warning that his city is facing what he described as a looming fiscal crisis.

"Today, I'm releasing the City's preliminary budget," Mamdani wrote Tuesday on X, claiming that "after years of fiscal mismanagement, we're staring at a $5.4 billion budget gap."

Mamdani framed the situation as a choice between two options.

"Albany can raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy and the most profitable corporations and address the fiscal imbalance between our city and state," or the city will be forced, "as a last resort," to "balance the budget on the backs of working people," he wrote.

Calling higher taxes the preferred solution, Mamdani added, "The first path matches a structural crisis with a sustainable and fair solution."

The comments come as New York City continues to grapple with rising costs tied to migrant services, expanding social programs, and increased labor expenses, while officials also warn about future budget shortfalls and uncertain federal support.

Mamdani's push for tax hikes also puts him at odds with Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has repeatedly resisted broad statewide tax increases, arguing that New York must remain economically competitive and avoid driving high earners and businesses out of the state.

Still, Mamdani insisted voters want a dramatic shift in leadership.

"New Yorkers voted for bold change and competent leadership. We will deliver both," he wrote, adding that he hopes to work with state lawmakers "to protect working New Yorkers."