Mamdani Pushes Back Free NYC Bus Plan Timeline

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday that his administration will not implement fare-free buses this year, acknowledging delays in a signature campaign proposal while defending allies and weighing in on national political issues.

In a wide-ranging interview with Politico, Mamdani said efforts to make buses faster and free remain ongoing but are unlikely to materialize in 2026, as his administration continues negotiations with state leaders.

"I'm absolutely committed to making buses fast and free, and we're encouraged by the conversations we're having with the governor and legislative leaders to take action on that in 2026 as a first step," he said, signaling that broader implementation may be pushed further into the future.

Mamdani indicated that a more limited rollout, such as reviving a fare-free bus pilot program, could serve as an initial step while broader funding and legislative support are secured.

"Both legislative houses included language within their one-house budget proposals in support of bringing back a free-bus pilot program," he said. "That is something that we are encouraged by, and it continues to be part of budget negotiations."

The delay marks a shift from one of Mamdani's central campaign promises, which aimed to eliminate fares across the city's bus system as part of a broader affordability agenda.

However, the proposal has faced significant financial and political hurdles, including the need for state approval and concerns over the cost, which has been estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The mayor also addressed tensions within city government, urging supporters to avoid personal attacks against City Council Speaker Julie Menin as negotiations continue over the city budget.

"I think that critiques should always return back to the substance of any debate," Mamdani said. "The critiques that I shared were around that plan. I think that's exactly where critiques should remain."

Budget disagreements between City Hall and the Council have intensified in recent weeks, reflecting broader divisions over spending priorities and how to address projected deficits.

On policy, Mamdani defended his administration's handling of a racial equity report, saying officials "inherited a diluted report" and worked to strengthen it before opening a public comment period.

He said early findings highlight "the stark racial disparities in the city."

Mamdani also weighed in on national issues, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran and comments by President Donald Trump, reiterating his opposition to the war.

"I've been very clear about my deep opposition to this war in Iran," he said, adding that "any threat to kill an entire civilization is something that all of us should oppose."

While the mayor has frequently engaged in national debates, he declined to speculate on the 2028 presidential race.

"I have not thought much about 2028. I'm thinking about 2026 and I'm thinking about how we can deliver for New Yorkers," he said.

Mamdani, who took office in January after campaigning on a sweeping affordability platform, has continued to push for lower transit costs even as control of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority remains largely with the state.

Transit fares rose to $3 at the start of 2026 under a plan approved before he took office, underscoring the limits of mayoral authority over the system and complicating efforts to deliver on his promise of free buses.