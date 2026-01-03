WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zohran mamdani | donald trump | venezuela

Mamdani Calls Trump's Venezuela Action Illegal

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 02:09 PM EST

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s military operation in Venezuela, hours after the White House confirmed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, marking a dramatic escalation in U.S. action against the socialist government and raising immediate legal, diplomatic, and domestic concerns.

"I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City," Mamdani said in a statement issued by the mayor's press office.

"Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law," he said.

"This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home," Mamdani said.

"My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance," Mamdani added.

The operation, according to statements from President Trump and senior U.S. officials, involved what the White House described as a "large-scale" military action inside Venezuelan territory early Saturday.

Trump said the mission resulted in Maduro’s capture and removal from power.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife were transported out of Venezuela and now face criminal charges in the United States, including narcotics trafficking and related offenses.

U.S. authorities have previously accused Maduro of leading or protecting drug trafficking networks tied to the Venezuelan state.

