NYC Mayor Mamdani Defends Working With Trump

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he has built a working relationship with President Donald Trump, even while continuing to label the Republican commander in chief a fascist.

In an interview with Politico marking his first 100 days in office, Mamdani, a democratic socialist, said he and Trump remain far apart politically but have found common ground on the future of New York City.

"The president and I disagree on many things in public and in private," Mamdani said. "We do, however, agree on one thing, which is a love for New York City. And that love, it is one that allows for our relationship to be a productive one and allows for the city to know that it will not simply be affected by threats."

He added, "As the president said, the better this city does, the happier he is."

But Mamdani did not retreat from his rhetoric about Trump, a native New Yorker.

Asked whether their relationship had improved even though he considers Trump a fascist, Mamdani deadpanned, "Yes."

The 34-year-old mayor drew attention in November, shortly before taking office, when he traveled to Washington for a surprisingly cordial meeting with Trump, despite attacking him during the campaign.

The president was especially interested when Mamdani discussed reforming New York City's zoning rules, which often slow development and drive up costs, Politico previously reported.

The meeting also produced a notable exchange in front of reporters, when Mamdani stood beside Trump and reaffirmed his view that the president is a fascist.

"That's OK," Trump said before Mamdani answered the question. "You can just say yes. That's easier, it's easier than explaining."

Trump later encouraged Mamdani to return with larger proposals. In February, the mayor came back to pitch a long-discussed plan to build over a massive rail yard in Queens and create more than 10,000 housing units, which would rank among the city's biggest developments since the 1970s.

In a Thursday night appearance on NY1, Mamdani suggested another meeting with Trump could happen in the Big Apple.

"I've met with the president at the White House," the mayor said in the interview. "I'm sure at some point the president will come to New York City and that we will meet here."

Mamdani told Politico his cozying up to Trump was deliberate.

"When it comes to the president, we prepare for every possible kind of meeting," he said. "That first meeting and the second meeting were ones that we were honest about our disagreements and also clear about a shared love of the city and the very different ways in which the city needs the help of those who are elected at every single level."