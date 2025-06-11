Poll: Mamdani Leads Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race

A new poll shows Zohran Mamdani might be on the verge of an upset in the New York City mayoral race.

Mamdani leads former New York governor and perceived front-runner Andrew Cuomo 35% to 31% in a poll by Public Policy Polling. The poll was conducted for Democrat Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign, Politico reported.

The poll of 573 Democrats was conducted between June 6 and June 7 and has a margin of error of 4.1%. The poll comes after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., endorsed Mamdani.

Cuomo has led most public polling ahead of the June 24 election, but his campaign has been beset by setbacks including the Department of Justice opening a criminal investigation into allegations he lied to Congress about his role in a report on nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple fines for campaign finance violations.

A poll by the Cuomo campaign shared with Politico shows him leading Mamdani 56% to 44% after eight rounds of ranked choice voting. Another poll by Data for Progress has Cuomo leading 51% to 49% after eight rounds of ranked choice voting.

"It’s telling that the only polls showing this trend line are paid for by Zohran Mamdani Inc.," said Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi to Politico. "As you know, we have had a poll in the field at the same time, and our poll showed a race with us maintaining what has now been a consistent double digit lead for more than three months — which is rare for any NYC mayoral race in recent memory. It’s not lost on us that Politico is the only NYC media outlet that continues to take these outlier polls."

Mamdani’s campaign celebrated the poll.

"When you run a disciplined, grassroots campaign relentlessly focused on an agenda to address the crises in working people’s lives, these are the results," Mamdani spokesperson Andrew Epstein said to Politico. "New York City is so close to turning the page on the corrupt politics of the past and winning a future we can afford."