WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | 911 | aunt | hijab | new york city | andrew cuomo

Mamdani's 9/11 'Aunt' His Dad's Cousin

By    |   Monday, 27 October 2025 08:37 PM EDT

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party nominee for New York City mayor, has clarified that the "aunt" he said was too afraid to wear her hijab on the city subway after 9/11 is his father's cousin.

Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, acknowledged the family faux pas at a press conference on Monday when confronted with photos of a woman identified as his actual aunt who was pictured not wearing a hijab.

"I was speaking about Zehra Fuhi, my father's cousin, who passed away a few years ago," Mamdani said about the woman, whom he said he affectionately called his aunt.

On Friday, Mamdani gave a speech lashing out against hatred of Muslims, after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running an independent campaign for mayor, joked about Mamdani laughing about a terrorist attack and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa claimed that Mamdani supported global jihad.

"In an era of ever-diminishing bipartisanship, it seems that Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement," Mamdani said Friday. "I want to speak to the memory of my aunt, who stopped taking the subway after September 11th because she did not feel safe in her hijab."

If elected, Mamdani would be the city's first Muslim mayor.

Mamdani's biological aunt, Masuma Mamdani, was in Tanzania on 9/11, the New York Post reported.

"For the takeaway from my more than 10-minute address about Islamophobia in this race and in this city, to be the question of my aunt, tells you everything you need to know about Cuomo and his inability to reckon with a crisis of his own making," Mamdani said Monday.

Vice President JD Vance was one of many conservatives critical of Mamdani's speech.

"According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance wrote on social media.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party nominee for New York City mayor, has clarified that the "aunt" he said was too afraid to wear her hijab on the city subway after 9/11 is his father's cousin.
zohran mamdani, 911, aunt, hijab, new york city, andrew cuomo
303
2025-37-27
Monday, 27 October 2025 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved