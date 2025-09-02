ZOA Sues Largest Mass. Teachers Union for Antisemitism

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) filed a lawsuit against the largest teachers union in Massachusetts, alleging it has violated the civil rights of Jewish members by creating and fostering a "hostile and discriminatory" antisemitic environment.

The 26-page complaint, filed with Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell on Aug. 13, accuses the 117,000-member Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and state law.

"Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, the MTA has strayed from its mission by engaging in and fueling antisemitism," ZOA national president Morton A. Klein said in a statement. "Instead of dedicating itself to improving educators' workplace conditions and quality of life, the union has been so fixated on attacking Israel and denying the Jewish people's connection to their ancestral homeland that many of its Jewish dues-paying members feel unwelcome and even unsafe in the union."

Klein added some Jewish teachers have left the union over the hatred being fueled by MTA.

"It was shocking to us to see this incessant focus by the MTA on attacking and demonizing Israel and even Jews after the Hamas massacre," Susan Tuchman, director of the ZOA's Center for Law and Justice, told JNS.

ZOA urged Campbell to investigate the MTA for antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct.

In its complaint, ZOA documented some of the discriminatory conduct, including:

"Passing multiple resolutions that demonize Israel with falsehoods, while failing to condemn or even acknowledge Hamas' terror attack, its victims, or the hostages still held by Hamas nearly two years later."

"Sponsoring speakers and programs that question Jewish ties to Israel and misrepresent and vilify Zionism, including speakers who express support for extremist antisemitic organizations."

"Discriminating against observant Jewish members by holding important union meetings on the Jewish Sabbath and major Jewish holidays and failing to reasonably accommodate Jewish members' religious observance, thus effectively excluding observant Jews from key deliberations and votes and undermining their ability to participate equally in union affairs."

"The union is holding meetings and events, including important ones where votes are taken and decisions are being made, on Shabbat and Jewish religious holidays," Tuchman told JNS, "which means that for Jewish members who are observant, they can't participate or express their views."