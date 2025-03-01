WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | us | backing

Zelenskyy Can Hold Out Without US Backing, Admiral Says

By    |   Saturday, 01 March 2025 01:58 PM EST

Amid waning U.S. support for Ukraine, retired Admiral James Stavridis believes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can sustain resistance against Russia indefinitely if European allies maintain their aid, Newsweek reported.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Stavridis suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can "hold out for an indefinite period" against Russia, even without continued support from the United States, as long as European nations continue their assistance, according to Newsweek.

His remarks come after a confrontational meeting Friday at the White House between Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, which cast doubt on future U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the U.S. has been a crucial ally to Ukraine, spending nearly $120 billion on support, according to the Kiel Institute.

The Department of Defense has placed the total U.S. contribution at around $183 billion, including military training and stockpile replenishment.

Meanwhile, NATO countries—including Canada and several European nations—have collectively contributed nearly $139 billion; with 60% of that coming from Canada and Europe in 2024, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Stavridis, who served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe from 2009 to 2013, discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine during a recent CNN interview. He noted that even if U.S. aid declines, European allies will likely increase their support, allowing Ukraine to continue resisting Russian forces.

"There will still be a lot of capacity going toward Ukraine," Stavridis said. "I think the Europeans backing the Ukrainians—I think Zelenskyy can hold out for an indefinite period."

The Friday White House meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy quickly turned combative. Trump pressured Zelenskyy to agree to a deal securing U.S. interests in Ukraine's mineral resources and to engage in peace negotiations on terms favorable to the U.S.

At one point, Vance told Zelenskyy: "Mr. President, with respect. I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

Zelenskyy attempted to respond, but Trump cut him off, raising his voice: "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have."

The discussion ended without an agreement, and Zelenskyy left the White House early. A press conference scheduled for later was canceled.

Following the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating:

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy responded on X: "Thank you America, thank you for your support ... Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday to seek support from European allies.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amid waning U.S. support for Ukraine, retired Admiral James Stavridis believes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can sustain resistance against Russia indefinitely if European allies maintain their aid, Newsweek reported.
zelenskyy, ukraine, us, backing
488
2025-58-01
Saturday, 01 March 2025 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved