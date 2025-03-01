Zelenskyy Can Hold Out Without US Backing, Admiral Says

Amid waning U.S. support for Ukraine, retired Admiral James Stavridis believes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can sustain resistance against Russia indefinitely if European allies maintain their aid, Newsweek reported.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Stavridis suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can "hold out for an indefinite period" against Russia, even without continued support from the United States, as long as European nations continue their assistance, according to Newsweek.

His remarks come after a confrontational meeting Friday at the White House between Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, which cast doubt on future U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the U.S. has been a crucial ally to Ukraine, spending nearly $120 billion on support, according to the Kiel Institute.

The Department of Defense has placed the total U.S. contribution at around $183 billion, including military training and stockpile replenishment.

Meanwhile, NATO countries—including Canada and several European nations—have collectively contributed nearly $139 billion; with 60% of that coming from Canada and Europe in 2024, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Stavridis, who served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe from 2009 to 2013, discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine during a recent CNN interview. He noted that even if U.S. aid declines, European allies will likely increase their support, allowing Ukraine to continue resisting Russian forces.

"There will still be a lot of capacity going toward Ukraine," Stavridis said. "I think the Europeans backing the Ukrainians—I think Zelenskyy can hold out for an indefinite period."

The Friday White House meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy quickly turned combative. Trump pressured Zelenskyy to agree to a deal securing U.S. interests in Ukraine's mineral resources and to engage in peace negotiations on terms favorable to the U.S.

At one point, Vance told Zelenskyy: "Mr. President, with respect. I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

Zelenskyy attempted to respond, but Trump cut him off, raising his voice: "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have."

The discussion ended without an agreement, and Zelenskyy left the White House early. A press conference scheduled for later was canceled.

Following the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating:

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy responded on X: "Thank you America, thank you for your support ... Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday to seek support from European allies.