Zelenskyy Says He Thinks Putin Annoys WH More Than He Does

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin annoys the White House more than he does because of Putin’s dishonesty, reported Ukrinform.

"I think Putin [is more annoying]," Zelenskyy said when asked who is more irritating to the White House.

"I may be saying unpleasant things, but I’m telling the truth. I say what I think.

"He may sometimes say very nice things, but they are lies. I think that for intelligent people, those who lie are more concerning.

"Whatever the public rhetoric, I think they are really disappointed — I don't know if that is the right word. But I think, overall, the White House understands that Putin definitely doesn't want to end anything the way the White House wants it to."

President Donald Trump has pushed for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, but Putin has been reticent. On Tuesday, he said Putin was "playing with fire."

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," he said.