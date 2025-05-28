WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | trump | russia | putin

Zelenskyy Says He Thinks Putin Annoys WH More Than He Does

By    |   Wednesday, 28 May 2025 06:33 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin annoys the White House more than he does because of Putin’s dishonesty, reported Ukrinform.

"I think Putin [is more annoying]," Zelenskyy said when asked who is more irritating to the White House.

"I may be saying unpleasant things, but I’m telling the truth. I say what I think.

"He may sometimes say very nice things, but they are lies. I think that for intelligent people, those who lie are more concerning.

"Whatever the public rhetoric, I think they are really disappointed — I don't know if that is the right word. But I think, overall, the White House understands that Putin definitely doesn't want to end anything the way the White House wants it to."

President Donald Trump has pushed for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, but Putin has been reticent. On Tuesday, he said Putin was "playing with fire."

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," he said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin annoys the White House more than he does because of Putin’s dishonesty, reports Ukrinform.
zelenskyy, ukraine, trump, russia, putin
183
2025-33-28
Wednesday, 28 May 2025 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved