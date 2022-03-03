×
Zelenskyy: 'Pity' US Support Came After Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 03 March 2022 01:36 PM

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is a "pity" U.S. support for his nation began after the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy made the comments when asked by Fox News at a Thursday press conference about his conversations with President Joe Biden and whether he believed overall support from the U.S. took too long.

"It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it," he said.

He said he had spoken with Biden within the last two days and described it as a "good" conversation. Zelenskyy also expressed appreciation for the support from the United States.

"The question is not about Biden," he said. "It’s more about  indecisiveness of the world. The world is stronger than the military of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

His comments came as the Biden administration asked Congress for $10 billion to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine sparked by the Russian invasion.

Included in the proposal is assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses, protect its electrical grid from disruption, and further equip other European allies, The Washington Post said.

