Zelenskyy's Old Political Satire Is Back on Netflix

Netflix announced through Twitter on Wednesday that the comedy series "Servant of the People," featuring current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is once again available on the streaming service with English subtitles included.

"The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral," the company said.

"Servant of the People" was a hit in Ukraine, running for three seasons and featuring a spin-off movie. The program's popularity is one of the factors that helped lead Zelenskyy into a commanding victory for the presidency almost three years ago, The Associated Press reported.

Nicola Söderlund, a managing partner for the show's distributor, told AP earlier this month that the renewed interest in the series is "remarkable."

"It's quite an old show already," he explained. "But, of course, given the circumstances, it's become very, very, very interesting for everybody."

"People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was," said Söderlund. "His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you're a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician."

The show won best feature series at Ukraine's Teletriumph Awards and the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston, according to AP.