Zelenskyy: Ukraine Defending People's Right to Live in Modern World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had just three words when he was asked what he saw in the city of Bucha: "Death. Just death."

His comments came in a preview of a two-part interview that airs Sunday on the CBS show, "60 Minutes." Correspondent Scott Pelley interviewed him inside an undisclosed government building in Kyiv.

Pelley went to Bucha, where residents were killed and evidence of war crimes by Russia are emerging.

He asked Zelenskyy what the world needs to understand about Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world," Zelenskyy said. "They say we're defending Western values. I always say, what are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, do they also not like children? Do they not want their children to go to university? Do they not want their grandfather to live for 100 years?

"We have the same values. We are defending the right to live. I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values. So that Russia doesn't choose what we should do and how I'm using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents."

Meanwhile, Sen, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin the "Butcher of Bucha" for the deaths in the city.