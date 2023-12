Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the most trusted political figure in his country, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The poll was detailed in a report by the Kyiv Independent.

The top three most trusted political figures in Ukraine, according to the survey:

77% say Zelenskyy is the most trustworthy figure in Ukraine. The number is a decrease from the 90% who said they trusted him in a May 2022 poll.

69% say Serhii Prytula, identified as a comedian, public figure, and noted fundraiser, is trustworthy.

52% say Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is the most trusted.

Zelenskyy recently met with President Joe Biden amid the administration's push for billions of dollars more to aid Ukraine in the war with Russia, which began last year.