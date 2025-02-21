WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Envoy: Zelenskyy 'Courageous Leader'

Friday, 21 February 2025 05:58 PM EST

On Friday, President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "courageous." 

But retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg's appraisal of Zelenskyy runs in sharp contrast to the way his boss has characterized the Ukraine president, who went as far as calling Zelenskyy a "dictator."

For his part, Zelenskyy said Trump was pushing "Russian disinformation." The verbal war of words is one element of the push by Trump to negotiate an end to the war between the Ukraine military and invading Russian troops in a tense and deadly conflict that is nearly 3 years old.

Kellogg is in Ukraine to try to help leverage the attempts to bring the war to a close.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg posted on X.

That was countered by Zelenskyy on X shortly after: "A day of intense international work. My meeting with General Kellogg was one that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with the U.S. - agreements that will truly work. I have instructed my team to work quickly and very sensibly."

 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Friday, 21 February 2025 05:58 PM
