Trump, Zelenskyy 'Had Very Productive Discussion' in Rome

Saturday, 26 April 2025 05:07 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Donald Trump in the Italian capital of Rome where both leaders are attending the funeral of Pope Francis. 

"President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately [Saturday] and had a very productive discussion," White House communications director Steven Cheung told pool reporters in a statement early Saturday morning from the Vatican.

The leaders have not met in person since a tense February meeting at the White House. 

Trump on Friday called for Ukraine and Russia to meet for "very high level talks," saying they are "very close to a deal" on ending the bloody three-year war.

