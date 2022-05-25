×
Tags: zelenskyy | texas | school | shooting.condolences

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Offers Condolences over Texas School Shooting

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 07:59 AM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the Texas school shooting, the worst school massacre in the United States for nearly a decade.

"I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in the awful shooting in a Texas elementary school," Zelenskyy said as he addressed an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos via video link.

"As far as I know, 21 people were killed, including 19 children. This is terrible, to have victims of shooters in peaceful time," he added.

