Tags: zelenskyy | russia | ukraine | war

Zelenskyy: Should China Ally With Russia, There Would Be a World War

volodymyr zelenskyy gestures while speaking
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Getty Images)

Monday, 20 February 2023 07:50 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned China in a newspaper interview on Monday against supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine and said doing so would bring on a world war.

Zelenskyy's comments came as China said that the United States was in no position to make demands, after the top U.S. diplomat warned his Chinese counterpart at the weekend against China providing weapons to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war," Zelenskyy told German daily Die Welt. "In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible."

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," he added. "Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

Turning to Moldova, Zelenskyy told Die Welt that Ukraine had passed on to Moldovan President Maia Sandu intelligence suggesting that Russia was plotting a coup in Moldova.

"Maia Sandu never asked me for help, but she thanked me for the information. She knows our situation very well. Ukraine will always be ready to help Moldova," he added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's relations with Moldova were very tense and it accused Moldovan leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda, one week after Chisinau said it had foiled a Russian coup attempt. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
