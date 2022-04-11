Zelenskyy: Russia Amassing 'Tens of Thousands' of Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told South Korean lawmakers on Monday that the Kremlin was assembling "tens of thousands" of troops for a new offensive against the country, The Washington Post reported.

The European leader made the claims during a meeting with South Korean National Assembly members and officials over possibly aiding Ukraine in their war against Russia.

"The Republic of Korea has tanks, ships, and various equipment that can block Russian missiles, and we would be grateful if the Republic of Korea could help us fight back against Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation and also help prevent other countries from being attacked by Russia," he said.

The comments follow the release of new satellite images by Maxar Technologies showing an eight-mile-long Russian military convoy comprised of armored vehicles and trucks moving toward the Donbas region in the east, according to The New York Times.

A senior U.S. official confirmed the troop movement by Russia away from the capital city of Kyiv and toward the Donbas to NBC News on Monday.

The official said a line of vehicles, including command and control elements, a support battalion, enablers, rotary-wing aviation, and other infantry support, is en route to Izyum to reinforce and resupply existing Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.