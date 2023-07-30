Zelenskyy: After Drone Attack, War Coming Back to Russia

War is coming back to Russia, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned after a drone attack on Moscow, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said that the aerial assaults on Russian territory were an "inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process" of the war between the two countries.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that three Ukrainian drones were downed on Sunday, with two crashing into offices in the capital, which is about 311 miles from the border with Ukraine. Officials said there were no injuries.

Flights were also briefly suspended from Vnukovo Airport, which is southwest of Moscow's city center, and incoming planes were redirected to other airports.

Zelenskyy said that his country was getting stronger, stating that "today is the 522nd day of the so-called 'Special Military Operation', which the Russian leadership thought would last a couple of weeks. Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases."

Up until now, Kyiv has generally not acknowledged responsibility for attacks inside Russia.