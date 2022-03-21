Ukraine President Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for $35M Fundraising Effort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising millions of dollars to support refugees fleeing the war-torn country, where Kunis was born.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy thanked the Hollywood stars for being "among the first to respond to our grief" following Russia's invasion. He revealed that they raised over $35 million through a fundraising campaign. They began the fundraiser by pledging $3 million of their own money.

"Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world," Zelenskyy added in his tweet which was accompanied by a photo of himself holding a zoom call with Kunis and Kutcher.

The couple announced their fundraising efforts earlier in March with Kunis saying that although she was a "proud American" she had "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," Kunis said in an Instagram video.

The actress also spoke of her Ukrainian heritage on the GoFundMe page they had set up, which initially aimed to raise $30 million.

"While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need," Kunis wrote. "This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

Kunis went on to note the "unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety."

"Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away," she continued, adding that the funds would go to Flexport, which is taking supplies across Europe, and Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing.

