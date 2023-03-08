McCarthy Appears to Reject Zelenskyy Invite to Ukraine

As Republicans face an internal party debate over whether the United States should continue giving aid to Kyiv to fend off the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN that he is inviting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to visit his country to see the situation on the ground for himself.

"Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what's happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now," Zelenskyy said. "And then after that, make your assumptions."

The Ukrainian president added that "I think that Speaker McCarthy, he has never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position."

But McCarthy appeared to reject the invitation, telling CNN that he does not plan to visit Ukraine. He added that he backs Kyiv, but does not support a "blank check."

The House speaker reiterated that "I don't have to go to Ukraine to understand where there's a blank check or not. I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don't have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won't provide a blank check for anything."

Although there continues to be widespread bipartisan backing for Ukraine in Congress, some House Republicans demand an end to further military and financial aid to Kyiv.

Asked if he is concerned that pushback from some in the GOP could threaten further American aid to the country, Zelenskyy praised the bipartisan support for Ukraine on Capitol Hill.

"Recently, I had a meeting with representatives of the Republican Party and I'm thankful to the congressmen who visited Ukraine," he said. "They told me that they want to support Ukraine very much, like the Democrats."

McCarthy has previously told CNN that he does not back a resolution from Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida stating congressional "fatigue" over supporting Ukraine, but the House speaker has also suggested he would not automatically rubber stamp any aid package the Biden administration requests.