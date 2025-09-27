Zelenskyy Accuses Hungary of 'Dangerous Things'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized Hungary this week, accusing the neighboring NATO member of engaging in provocative drone activity and pursuing a policy far too close to Moscow.

His comments, delivered in Kyiv, mark a new low point in relations between the two countries, which have been strained since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy claimed Ukrainian intelligence tracked at least one drone of Hungarian origin operating over Ukrainian territory.

He said his government had documented the drone’s movements using both photographs and electronic surveillance, though he stopped short of disclosing what exactly Hungary was attempting to collect.

“I believe they are doing very dangerous things — very dangerous things, first and foremost for themselves,” Zelenskyy said.

“Hungarian intelligence is studying on the territory of Ukraine, and our services have the evidence.”

The Ukrainian president’s accusations were met with fierce denials from Budapest.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó dismissed the claims outright in a Facebook post on Friday, saying Zelenskyy had “lost his mind” and was “seeing things.”

The exchange underscores the deep divide between Ukraine and Hungary, a rift that has complicated NATO’s collective response to Russia’s aggression.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has maintained an unusually warm relationship with the Kremlin compared with other European leaders, resisting sanctions packages and blocking certain joint EU statements on Ukraine.

Budapest has also been one of the loudest critics of Western military aid to Kyiv, with Orbán frequently warning that further escalation could drag Europe directly into war with Russia.

For Ukraine, Hungary’s position is both frustrating and dangerous.

Officials in Kyiv argue that Orbán’s reluctance to fully back NATO and EU consensus emboldens Moscow and weakens the West’s united front. The alleged drone activity, if confirmed, would represent not only a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty but also a potential intelligence leak to Russia, given Budapest’s ongoing ties with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Israel has remained a strong but sometimes quiet supporter of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy disclosed for the first time that an Israeli-made Patriot air defense system has been operational in Ukraine for the past month.

Two additional Patriot systems are expected to arrive in the fall, he said, though he declined to give further operational details.

Israel’s Defense Ministry refused to comment.

The revelation signals a deepening of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities at a time when Russian missile and drone strikes continue to pound cities and infrastructure.