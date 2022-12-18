Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Global Peace Summit in Video Message

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.

CNN reported on Friday that Zelenskyy had asked world soccer's governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before the final.

"We offered Peace Formula to the world. Absolutely fair. We offered it because there are no champions in war, there can be no draw," Zelenskyy said in a video message issued by his office.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, in what it calls a "special military operation." The conflict has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions from their shattered homes.

"I announce the initiative to hold a Global Peace Formula Summit this winter. The summit to unite all nations of the world around the cause of global peace. Stadiums’ stands get empty after the match, and after the war cities remain empty," he said.

Zelenskyy had wanted to appear via video link before Argentina take on defending champions France at Doha's Lusail Stadium for the final with an expected global audience of hundreds of millions, CNN reported.

FIFA did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but it appeared unlikely to give Zelenskiy a platform given its stance on political messages at the World Cup.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that FIFA "shows a lack of understanding of the disaster that the Russian federation is dragging the world into by starting a war in Ukraine."

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its heaviest bombardments since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide.

Here is the full text of Zelenskyy's speech:

Warm greetings from Ukraine to all fans of football, life and peace! I congratulate the whole planet on the World Cup final! Today we'll witness a common victory – the celebration of human spirit.

​This World Cup proved time and again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play, but not in playing with fire. On the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. This is the dream of so many people!.. When players compete making everybody enjoy peace. Every father would like to take his son to a football match. All over the world. And every mother would like her son to be back from war. Whenever it is. Ukraine strives for peace more than anything else!

​We offered Peace Formula to the world. Absolutely fair. We offered it because there are no champions in war, there can be no draw. So, I announce the initiative to hold a Global Peace Formula Summit this winter. The summit to unite all nations of the world around the cause of global peace. Stadiums’ stands get empty after the match, and after the war cities remain empty. That's why wars must fail, and peace is to become the champion, as it is here – in Qatar now! The World Cup, but not the World War. It is possible!

​Please, support Ukraine and our efforts to restore peace! Join Global Peace Formula Summit and become a champion of peace! Let's witness the final together – and the end of war. Слава Україні! And happy Qatar Day!