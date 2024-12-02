Zelenskyy: Ukraine Must Find Diplomatic Solutions to Retake Occupied Territory

Ukrainian must find diplomatic solutions to retake some of its occupied territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Kyodo News published on Monday.

He said such steps could be considered "only when we know that we are strong enough," he told the news agency.

Zelenskyy said returning U.S. President Donald Trump and his team were studying the Ukrainian "victory plan" and expected additional talks with them to explain "certain things in more detail," according to the report.