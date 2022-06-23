Rep. Zeldin Applauds Court Decision on New York Gun Law

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., hailed the Supreme Court decision Thursday to strike down his state’s concealed carry restrictions.

In an statement, Zeldin, who is running for governor, also blasted New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Said Zeldin: “Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled in defense of the Constitutional rights of law-abiding New Yorkers who have been under attack for far too long. I was proud to sign on to the amicus brief in support of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association’s case and in defense of these law-abiding New Yorkers.

“While Kathy Hochul, the former A-rated NRA member of Congress, becomes more a walking identity crisis each passing day, she better not make her next move on this yet another assault on law-abiding New Yorkers.

“If Hochul does, it will make it even more likely that I get elected to her position in November, because New Yorkers need and deserve a governor who unapologetically defends freedoms, liberty and the Constitution.”

After the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home, Hochul had tweeted: "In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options — including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."