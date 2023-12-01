×
Tags: ysu | trump | bill johnson | ed oneill

Alumni, Donors Furious After YSU Hires GOP Lawmaker

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 06:53 PM EST

Youngstown State University alumni and donors are unhappy with the university's hiring of Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, as president — with actor Ed O'Neill calling the decision "disgraceful," reported Ideastream Public Media.

"I've got a doctorate from YSU — an honorary doctorate — that I'm going to give back," O'Neill, who played football for YSU, told the news outlet.

"I don't want it ... I'm going to start calling it Trump U. And I think a lot of people feel that way."

The Youngstown State University Foundation in a letter last week sent to YSU's board of trustees said it "would have preferred a more inclusive process that represented the university's students, faculty, and staff, along with its donor base, supporters, and alumni.

"During the past few days, many of these individuals have reached out to the YSU Foundation trustees to express their concerns and their reluctance to provide ongoing support moving forward."

Johnson, who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Major YSU donor Bruce Zoldan, who owns Phantom Fireworks and recently donated $5 million to the university to fund a new student center, called on the university to walk back the hiring.

"He has no background in operating anything, let alone leading an institution of faculty and students of diversified backgrounds. ... It's an insult to our valley and to the university itself," Zoldan said.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


